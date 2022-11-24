METAIRIE, La. — Twelve New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday’s Injury Report for the team’s Week 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 2022 NFL season.

Four players did not participate in practice, including All-Pro running back Alvin Karama, who reportedly missed practice due to illness.

The other three out on the day included safety J.T. Gray with a hamstring issue, as well as linebacker Pete Werner and defensive end Payton Turner due to ankle injuries.

Kickoff for Sunday’s Saints (4-7) at 49ers (6-4) is scheduled for 3:25 p.m.