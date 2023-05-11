NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday evening, the New Orleans Saints officially released its 2023 schedule, including all eight home games in the Caesars Superdome and nine on the road.

The Saints are set for 13 noon kickoffs, and three primetime games including a Week 2 matchup at NFC South rival Carolina on Monday night, Sept. 18.

The schedule is as follows:

PRESEASON

Kansas City Chiefs – TBD

at Los Angeles Chargers – Sunday, Aug. 20, 2:05 p.m.

Houston Texans – Friday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Tennessee Titans – Sunday, Sept. 10, 12 p.m.

Week 2: at Carolina Panthers – Monday, Sept. 18, 6:15 p.m.

Week 3: at Green Bay Packers – Sunday, Sept. 24, 12 p.m.

Week 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Sunday, Oct. 1, 12 p.m.

Week 5: at New England Patriots – Sunday, Oct. 8, 12 p.m.

Week 6: at Houston Texans – Sunday, Oct. 15, 12 p.m.

Week 7: Jacksonville Jaguars – Thursday, Oct. 18, 7:15 p.m.

Week 8: at Indianapolis Colts – Sunday, Oct. 29, 12 p.m.

Week 9: Chicago Bears – Sunday, Nov. 5, 12 p.m.

Week 10: at Minnesota Vikings – Sunday, Nov. 12, 12 p.m.

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: at Atlanta Falcons – Sunday, Nov. 26, 12 p.m.

Week 13: Detroit Lions – Sunday, Dec. 3, 12 p.m.

Week 14: Carolina Panthers – Sunday, Dec. 10, 12 p.m.

Week 15: New York Giants – Sunday, Dec. 17, 12 p.m.

Week 16: at Los Angeles Rams – Thursday, Dec. 21, 7: 15 p.m.

Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Sunday, Dec. 31, 12 p.m.

Week 18: Atlanta Falcons – TBD

According to the NFL, the Saints have the second easiest strength of schedule behind the Atlanta Falcons. Saints’ opponent win percentage is .437 while the Falsons is set at .417.

The Saints, which finished 7-10 under first-year New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen, have missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons, including Sean Payton’s last year at the helm when the team concluded the regular season with a 9-8 record.

The last time the Saints made the playoffs was in January 2020 when Drew Brees led the team to a 21-9 NFC Wild Card win over Chicago before losing 30-20 to eventual Super Bowl-champion, Tampa Bay, in the divisional round.

The home/away breakdown below:

HOME

Titans – Week 1

Buccaneers – Week 4

Jaguars – Week 7

Bears – Week 9

Lions – Week 13

Panthers – Week 14

Giants – Week 15

Falcons – Week 18

AWAY

Panthers – Week 2

Packers – Week 3

Patriots – Week 5

Texans – Week 6

Colts – Week 8

Vikings – Week 10

Falcons – Week 12

Rams – Week 16

Buccaneers – Week 17