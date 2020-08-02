Saints release 9 players ahead of August deadline

New Orleans, LA – On Sunday, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced the New Orleans Saints have terminated the contract of WR Maurice Harris and waived DE Gus Cumberlander, WR Krishawn Hogan, DB Chris Johnson, WR Tommylee Lewis, G/T Adrian Magee, RB Taquan Mizzell, DB Deatrick Nichols and FB Ricky Ortiz.

Teams must have an 80-man roster by August 16th, based on negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saints currently have 81 players on the roster.

Information courtesy of the New Orleans Saints