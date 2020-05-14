Saints re-sign veteran G/T Patrick Omameh

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 09: Patrick Omameh #60 of the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced on Thursday, May 14th, that the team is bringing back Patrick Omameh.

Omameh signed with the Saints at the start of training camp in 2019.

Last season, Omameh appeared in 14 regular season games with one start. Seeing time at both the guard and tackle positions, as well as special teams.

Omameh originally signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2013 out of the University of Michigan. He has played in 81 career regular season games with 57 starts.

Omameh previously had stints with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers (2014), Chicago Bears (2015), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2018), and New York Giants (2018).

The terms of his contract are not yet known.