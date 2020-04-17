Saints re-sign RB Dwayne Washington

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 09: Dwayne Washington #27 of the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Running back Dwayne Washington re-signed with the Saints on Thursday, April 16th. He appeared in all 16 of the Saints regular-season games in 2019, with the fewest touches of his career. Washington rushed eight times for 60 yards and caught his only target for six yards.

Despite being a core contributor on special teams, Washington looks to play a similar role in the backfield in 2020, behind Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. When speaking to the media via Zoom, Washington said he looks forward to year three in the Crescent City.

According to neworleanssaints.com, Washington has played in 29 games for the Saints carrying 35 times for 214 yards, adding five special teams stops, a deflected punt and a blocked punt recovery.