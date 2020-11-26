Saints QB Hill treating next games as ‘big’ for his career

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints passes in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Taysom Hill says he intends to treat his next couple of games as if the trajectory of his career as an NFL QB is in the balance.

Hill says there are a lot of “great players that didn’t get an opportunity in the NFL” and that opportunities such as the one he has now “are few and far between.”

Hill got his first start at age 30 last week because of Drew Brees’ rib injuries and helped the Saints to a double-digit victory.

Brees will miss at least two more games.

The Saints are at Denver on Sunday.