NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr’s name did not appear on the team’s injury report Thursday, signaling that Carr was officially out of concussion protocol.

For the second day in a row, cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and rookie running back Kendre Miller (ankle) did not practice.

The team placed veteran wide receiver Michael Thomas on IR Tuesday, a move that could be in the cards for Lattimore pending further evaluation.

Tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) and rookie defensive end Isiah Foskey (quadricep) were limited.

Tackle James Hurst (illness) was upgraded to a full participant.

The Saints are currently a 2-point favorite against the Atlanta Falcons in week 12.