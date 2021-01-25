Saints’ QB Coach Joe Lombardi reportedly agrees to become new Chargers’ OC

METAIRE, LA – CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Joe Lombardi of the New Orleans Saints poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Metairie, Louisiana. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Another day, another New Orleans Saints assistant coach reportedly hired by another NFL football team.

On Monday multiple sources, including NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, are reporting that Saints’ Quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi has agreed to become the new Los Angeles Chargers’ Offensive Coordinator.

The news first reported by Rapoport on Twitter:

From The Aftermath: The #Chargers have agreed to terms with new OC Joe Lombardi, who brings a version of the #Saints offense to LA, mixed with Brandon Staley's vision. pic.twitter.com/X3vjZly4UI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2021

Lombardi was hired as an offensive assistant for the Saints in 2007 and was promoted to Quarterbacks Coach in 2009, a position he held until 2013.

Lombardi left to be the Offensive Coordinator in Detroit from 2014-15, before returning to the SAints in 2016 to resume his role as Quarterbacks Coach.

Lombardi is the grandson of Hall of Fame NFL football coach, Vince Lombardi.