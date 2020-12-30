Saints prep for Panthers: Click here to listen to Sean Payton conference call with local media

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the first half of a NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Saints, with hopes of grabbing the top seed in the NFC, play at Carolina Sunday.

New Orleans, Green Bay, and Seattle must all finish 12-4. If that happens, the Saints will get the top seed and the only first round bye in the NFC playoffs thanks to the better conference record amongst the three teams.

The Saints must beat Carolina, the Packers must lose at Chicago, and the Seahawks must win at San Francisco.

Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke with media Wednesday morning to discuss this week’s game.

Kickoff Sunday is 3:25 pm New Orleans time. The Panthers are 5-10 on the season.

New Orleans defeated the Panthers October 25th in the Superdome, 27-24. It was the Saints 6th win in the last 7 games in the series.