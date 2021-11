NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his 3 yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who missed last week’s game at Tennessee, was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice report submitted by the Saints to the NFL. The Saints, 5-4, play at Philadelphia Sunday.

Not practicing Wednesday were:

Taysom Hill, QB (foot)

Terron Armstead, LT (knee)

Ryan Ramczyk, RT (knee)

Malcolm Roach, DT (knee)

Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE (ankle)

Philadelphia, 4-6, is a 1.5 favorite over the Saints.