Saints place two on COVID-19 list

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 29: Patrick Laird #42 of the Miami Dolphins is tackled by Kaden Elliss #55 of the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL preseason game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

A pair of Saints, linebacker Kaden Elliss and long snapper Zach Wood have been placed on the club’s reserve list with Covid-19.

Elliss and Wood both appeared on the official NFL transaction wire Thursday afternoon.

Details of the players conditions are confidential. They either tested positive for Covid-19 or came in close contact with someone who had.

Wood, who joined the Saints in 2017, signed a four year contract extension with the club in March. Elliss is a former 7th round pick in 2019. He was placed on injured reserve in September of last year.