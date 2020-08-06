Saints place two on COVID-19 list

A pair of Saints, linebacker Kaden Elliss and long snapper Zach Wood have been placed on the club’s reserve list with Covid-19.
Elliss and Wood both appeared on the official NFL transaction wire Thursday afternoon.
Details of the players conditions are confidential. They either tested positive for Covid-19 or came in close contact with someone who had.
Wood, who joined the Saints in 2017, signed a four year contract extension with the club in March. Elliss is a former 7th round pick in 2019. He was placed on injured reserve in September of last year.