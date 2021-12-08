Saints place RB Mark Ingram on Reserve/COVID-19 list

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 14: Mark Ingram II #14 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints have placed running back Mark Ingram on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ingram becomes the second player to have been placed on this list this week.

Mark Ingram placed on Reserve/Covid-19 listhttps://t.co/rB23nold7E — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 8, 2021

Defensive end Cam Jordan was placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice. The star running back has missed the last four games with a knee injury.

Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill were both full participants at practice Wednesday. @WGNOsports



Here’s the #Saints injury report: pic.twitter.com/U2yr5OXEXK — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) December 8, 2021

Taysom Hill was also a full participant after having suffered a torn tendon in his middle right finger against the Cowboys.

The Saints look to snap a five game skid Sunday as they travel to face the New York Jets at 12 p.m.