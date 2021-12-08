Saints place RB Mark Ingram on Reserve/COVID-19 list

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints have placed running back Mark Ingram on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Ingram becomes the second player to have been placed on this list this week.
Defensive end Cam Jordan was placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire.
Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice. The star running back has missed the last four games with a knee injury.
Taysom Hill was also a full participant after having suffered a torn tendon in his middle right finger against the Cowboys.
The Saints look to snap a five game skid Sunday as they travel to face the New York Jets at 12 p.m.