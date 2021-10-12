Saints place K Cody Parkey on IR a week after he joins team

Cleveland Browns kicker Cody Parkey walks on the field after an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD.com) – The New Orleans Saints signed kicker Cody Parkey last week to replace Aldrick Rosas, but Parkey will be sidelined for at least the next three weeks.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport, the Saints have placed the seven-year veteran on the injured reserve list.

During warmups before facing the Washington Football Team, the seven-year veteran injured his groin and finished 3/5 on extra point attempts.

This will be Parkey’s second time on IR this season.

The Black and Gold won’t have to make a roster move for kickers right now due to the bye week, but the Saints have been shuffling to replace Wil Lutz, who has been on IR, since before the season opener.

