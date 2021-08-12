Saints place former Tulane WR Jalen McCleskey on Injured Reserve: CLICK HERE for Roster Moves

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, a New Orleans Saints helmet rests on the playing field before an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. An Associated Press review of public tax documents found that the Bensons’ foundation has given at least $62 million to the Archdiocese of New Orleans and other Catholic causes over the past dozen years, including gifts to schools, universities, charities and individual parishes. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints have been awarded defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh off of waivers from the New York Giants and have placed wide receiver Jalen McCleskey on Injured Reserve.

McIntosh is a three-year NFL veteran, who was originally selected in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami (Fla.). The 6-5, 293-pound interior defender has played in 18 games for the Giants and posted 18 tackles (ten solo) and two sacks. In 2019, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native played in 12 games and posted 13 tackles (five solo) and two takedowns. In three seasons at the University of Miami, McIntosh played in 31 games with 26 starts and recorded 103 tackles (51 solo), 23 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. As a junior in 2017, he started all 13 games for the Hurricanes and was a second-team All-ACC selection as he led them with 12.5 tackles for a loss, in addition to 52 stops (25 solo), 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and seven passes defensed.

{Press release courtesy of the New Orleans Saints}