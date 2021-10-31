Saints overcome Winston injury, top Buccaneers 36-27

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — P.J. Williams intercepted Tom Brady and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with 1:24 left, helping New Orleans seal a dramatic but potentially costly 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday during which Saints quarterback Jameis Winston injured his left knee.
Winston was injured during a scramble early in the second quarter when he was pulled down from behind by former LSU star Devin White, who was flagged for a horse-collar tackle.
”I think it’s significant,” coach Sean Payton said. ”He felt something and is on crutches right now. … When he got up and then had to go back down, you were a little concerned.”
Backup Trevor Siemian took over for Winston and completed 16 of 29 throws for 159 yards and a touchdown without a turnover, leading the Saints on five scoring drives that produced two touchdowns and three field goals.
Brady passed for four TDs, but also turned the ball over three times on a pair of interceptions and a fumble, which the Saints converted into 16 points.
The Bucs nearly overcame their mistakes, wiping out a 16-point second-half deficit, taking a lead with 5:44 to go when receiver and former LSU track athlete Cyril Grayson was left uncovered behind the defense and scored a 50-yard touchdown.
New Orleans responded by driving for a field goal for a 29-27 lead with 1:41 left, leaving Brady, who is no stranger to late comebacks, that much time plus a timeout to win the game. Instead, the Saints’ defense came up big.