Saints on the hot seat for COVID-19 violations surrounding Kamara

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints stands on the field during their NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The NFL Network is reporting the New Orleans Saints are facing disciplinary sanctions following COVID-19 protocol violations, which is said to include surveillance footage showing what could have led to a player’s positive test result in December.

The issue surrounds Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who missed the Week 17 road game against the Carolina Panthers after testing positive for the virus due to what the video shows as an interaction with a COVID-infected person not employed by the team.

If confirmed, this would mark the team’s third offense during the COVID-affected season following violations in Week 2 and Week 9.

WGNO reached out to the Saints for comment, but there has been no response at this time.