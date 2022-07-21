NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints open training camp next week and it seems Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport will not be practicing – just yet.

Both were listed as “physically unable to perform” on the team’s transactions on Thursday.

Thomas, who broke the NFL record for most catches in a single season with 149 back in 2019, is still working his way back from an ankle injury suffered in Week 1 of 2020 in which he played only seven games that season and forced him to miss all of 2021.

Meanwhile, Davenport is still recovering from finger and shoulder surgery.

Veterans report to camp on Tuesday.