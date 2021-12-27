Saints make roster moves prior to Monday Night Football game against Dolphins

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Remarkable Women

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints (7-7) announced a string of roster moves on Monday as the team prepares to host the Miami Dolphins (7-7) in the Caesars Superdome at 7:15 p.m.
 
The Saints signed the following players to the practice squad:

  • #52 DT Braxton Hoyett
  • #54 LB Justin March-Lillard
  • #69 T Kyle Murphy
  • #91 DT Ethan Westbrooks

COVID-19 Replacement Practice Squad Gameday Activations:

  • #6 QB Blake Bortles
  • #18 WR Easop Winston Jr.
  • #32 DB Bryce Thompson
  • #36 DB Jordan Miller
  • #42 LB Chase Hansen
  • #52 DT Braxton Hoyett
  • #54 LB Justin March-Lillard,
  • #59 LB Sharif Finch
  • #64 G/C Will Clapp
  • #66 OL Forrest Lamp Murphy
  • #80 WR Kawaan Baker
  • #86 TE Ethan Wolf
  • #91 DT Ethan Westbrooks

Placed on Reserve/COVID-19:

  • #5 LB Kwon Alexander.

Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi will not be available due to COVID-19 protocols and Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano will assume his duties.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News