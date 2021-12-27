Saints make roster moves prior to Monday Night Football game against Dolphins

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints (7-7) announced a string of roster moves on Monday as the team prepares to host the Miami Dolphins (7-7) in the Caesars Superdome at 7:15 p.m.
The Saints signed the following players to the practice squad:
- #52 DT Braxton Hoyett
- #54 LB Justin March-Lillard
- #69 T Kyle Murphy
- #91 DT Ethan Westbrooks
COVID-19 Replacement Practice Squad Gameday Activations:
- #6 QB Blake Bortles
- #18 WR Easop Winston Jr.
- #32 DB Bryce Thompson
- #36 DB Jordan Miller
- #42 LB Chase Hansen
- #52 DT Braxton Hoyett
- #54 LB Justin March-Lillard,
- #59 LB Sharif Finch
- #64 G/C Will Clapp
- #66 OL Forrest Lamp Murphy
- #80 WR Kawaan Baker
- #86 TE Ethan Wolf
- #91 DT Ethan Westbrooks
Placed on Reserve/COVID-19:
- #5 LB Kwon Alexander.
Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi will not be available due to COVID-19 protocols and Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano will assume his duties.