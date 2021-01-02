Saints make 11 roster moves ahead of regular-season finale vs Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

January 2, 2021

STANDARD ELEVATION FROM PRACTICE SQUAD:

#30 CB Grant Haley

#42 LB Chase Hansen

COVID-19 ELEVATIONS TO ACTIVE ROSTER:

#14 WR Tommylee Lewis

#37 RB Tony Jones, Jr.

#45 TE Garrett Griffin

#50 LB Andrew Dowell

#84 WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

TO RESERVE/COVID-19:

#36 S D.J. Swearinger

#28 RB Latavius Murray

#24 RB Dwayne Washington

#32 FB Michael Burton

Saints Running Backs Coach Joel Thomas will not travel or coach in Sunday’s game at Carolina. His duties will be assumed by the offensive coaching staff.

{Press release courtesy of the New Orleans Saints}