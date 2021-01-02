Saints make 11 roster moves ahead of regular-season finale vs Carolina

January 2, 2021
STANDARD ELEVATION FROM PRACTICE SQUAD:
#30 CB Grant Haley
#42 LB Chase Hansen
COVID-19 ELEVATIONS TO ACTIVE ROSTER:
#14 WR Tommylee Lewis
#37 RB Tony Jones, Jr.
#45 TE Garrett Griffin
#50 LB Andrew Dowell
#84 WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
TO RESERVE/COVID-19:
#36 S D.J. Swearinger
#28 RB Latavius Murray
#24 RB Dwayne Washington
#32 FB Michael Burton
Saints Running Backs Coach Joel Thomas will not travel or coach in Sunday’s game at Carolina. His duties will be assumed by the offensive coaching staff.
{Press release courtesy of the New Orleans Saints}