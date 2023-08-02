NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The season is likely over for Saints linebacker Andrew Dowell.

Dowell injured a knee at practice Wednesday and was placed on injured reserve by the Saints late Wednesday afternoon.

The transaction was announced by the NFL.

The Saints then signed lineman Chuck Filiaga, who last played in Green Bay.

