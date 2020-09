Saints list 8 players on injury report Wednesday

METAIRIE, La. – The New Orleans Saints released their updated injury report Wednesday with 3 players not practicing and 5 limited in practice.

Offensive Lineman Andrus Peat (anke), Tight End Jared Cook (groin), and Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (illness) did not practice today.

Defensive Lineman Marcus Davenport (elbow) and David Onyemata (calf) were limited in practice today.

Also limited in practice today was Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), Wide Receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), and Linebacker Chase Hansesn (hip).