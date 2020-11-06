Saints list 7 players on injury report Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Metairie, La. – Seven Saints players were listed on the teams Thursday Injury Report ahead of their Week 9 matchup vs Tampa Bay.

Drew Brees (right shoulder), and Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) were limited for the second straight day.

Brees appeared on the post-practice reports for the first time this season on Wednesday. Following practice, he addressed the issue with local media.

“I’m always limited on Wednesdays, so it’s pretty standard,” Brees said. “I’m 41 years old, I’ve got a lot of stuff going on. Just keep ticking.”

Marquez Callaway and Alvin Kamara were both upgraded to full participation.

Justin Hardee (groin), and Sheldon Rankins (knee) did not participate.