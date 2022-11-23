NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints open practice for their Week 12 matchup with San Francisco with 11 players on the injury report.

Safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) did not take part in practice Wednesday.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), tackle James Hurst (concussion), defensive end Cam Jordan (eye), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), guard Andrus Peat (triceps), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), running back Mark Ingram (knee), and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) were all limited at practice Wednesday.

“This game’s about feeling like you got your guys out there and give yourself the best chance for success. And so, uh, when you get guys back out there at practice for whatever it is that you can get ’em back out there, you know, I think everybody kind of gets a lift from that,” says New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

The New Orleans Saints (4-7) will travel to the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) Sunday for a 3:25 p.m. matchup.

The 49ers have won three in a row while the New Orleans Saints are coming off a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Saints currently sit at third in the NFC South standings behind both Tampa Bay (5-5) and Atlanta (5-6).