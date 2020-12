NATCHITOCHES, La. – Iconic New Orleans sports broadcaster and former UNO Assistant Director of Athletic Communications Ro Brown will be inducted into the 2021 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. The committee announced Brown will receive a Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism. Brown will join an exclusive group as part of the 2021 class, including former New Orleans Saints wide receiver and current professor at UNO Marques Colston.

In 1978, Brown was the first on-air African American sports anchor & reporter in New Orleans at WDSU-TV. Brown is currently a co-host on WBOK’s The Rickey and Ro Show, a daily (4-6 p.m. CT) sports talk show on 1230 AM. After becoming the first education reporter in the New Orleans market, Brown followed his broadcasting/reporting career by joining the University of New Orleans Athletic Department as the Assistant Director of Athletic Communications. He was the Public Address announcer for volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.