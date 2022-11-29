NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to the Moscow (Idaho) police department, suspects in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students are still yet to be identified.

But as Idaho students return to campus from Thanksgiving break, Saints linebacker and Vandals alumnus Kaden Elliss delivered a powerful message to the Moscow and school community in a Zoom conference on Tuesday.

Jack Culotta, WGNO Sports Reporter: “I apologize for the seriousness of this topic, but I just wanted to give you a chance to touch on the events that that took place at your alma mater. I was covering Southeastern versus Idaho. Southeastern got the win in a thrilling game. Were you able to kind of watch that game? But more importantly, the environment and the character around that team to kind of play the university after what was an extremely sad event that took place there a couple of weeks ago.”

Kaden Elliss, Saints LB: “Yeah I was able to. Obviously a disappointing ending, but I’m really proud of that group, proud of the university, proud of Moscow [Idaho] as a whole. Just, you know, praying for the families, praying for the friends, praying for everybody involved in it.

You know, my prayer for them is that God can be glorified in a way that only he can do because it’s a disgusting and wicked thing that happened. But I know he can turn out for good. So those are my prayers for the family, for the university.

Proud of the team you know made the playoffs is awesome. I mean first time in who knows how long and then and again like you said proud that you know they decided to step up and play for more than themselves.”

Over the last four games, Elliss has 38 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

The Saints (4-8) will travel to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (5-6) on Monday Night Football.

