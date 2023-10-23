METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Saints linebacker Pete Werner spoke with media Monday, discussing the team’s mental reset, with an extended timeframe between last Thursday’s game versus Jacksonville and the week eight matchup, Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts.

New Orleans allowed a season-high 31 points versus the Jaguars in week seven, allowing their opponent to score at least seven points in every quarter.

Click the video to hear Werner’s thoughts on the team’s mental reset and what the defense needs to do going forward.

