Saints, Lattimore, working through uncertainty at cornerback

NEW ORLEANS, LA – OCTOBER 15: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a braking up a pass during the first half of a game against the Detroit Lions at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 15, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Marshon Lattimore says he’s preparing to take on a greater leadership role in the Saints secondary even as he awaits word on whether he’ll be suspended to start the regular season.

The uncertain playing status of the Saints’ top man-to-man pass defender stems from an offseason arrest on gun possession charges and is among several questions surrounding New Orleans at cornerback.

The Saints also have to replace 2020 starter Janoris Jenkins after letting him go in a cost-cutting move.

The Saints have had 12th-year-pro Patrick Robinson taking first-team snaps. And on Monday they signed cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and KeiVarae Russell.