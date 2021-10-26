Saints kicker shutting “it down for the season” in order to focus on rehab

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Wil Lutz #3 of the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints ran their record to 4-2 after a 13-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

The win came after a late fourth quarter field goal by rookie Brian Johnson.

Will Lutz is usually the one making these clutch field goals for the Saints.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Lutz heaped praise on the rookie kicker and announced that he will not be returning this season.

The greater the obstacle, the more glory in overcoming it! Congrats to Brian on his first game winner. New Orleans, you’re in good hands! pic.twitter.com/i68oqfVrRj — Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) October 26, 2021

The next game for the Saints will be in the Superdome against the Buccaneers on Halloween.