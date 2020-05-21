Saints ink Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo to 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 30: Anthony Chickillo #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a sack in the first quarter during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Multiple sources are reporting that the New Orleans Saints and former Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker, Anthony Chickillo, have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, tweeted yesterday that Chickillo’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the signing.

Former Steelers’ LB Anthony Chickillo reached agreement on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, per @RosenhausSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2020

The New Orleans Saints as well as Rosenhaus have yet to announce the contract details.

Chickillo was drafted by the Steelers in the 6th round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Over the course of his 5-year NFL career, he has recorded 97 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

He appeared in 11 games last season.