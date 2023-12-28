NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints veteran left tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and safety Lonnie Johnson (knee) both missed practice for the second day in a row as the team’s week 17 matchup with Tampa Bay approaches.

Safety Jordan Howden (NIR-illness) was upgraded to a limited participant on the Saints’ Thursday injury report.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quadricep), center Erik McCok, defensive end Cam Jordan (ankle), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), wide receiver Chris Olave (ankle), and defensive end Payton Turner (toe) were all limited for the second day in a row.

Turner is still on IR.

The Saints’ playoff hopes are on the line this week in what’s expected to be a tough road contest against the top team in the NFC South.

The Buccaneers are riding a four-game win streak and can clinch the division with a win over the black and gold on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Kickoff is set for noon.

Tampa Bay is currently a 2.5-point favorite.