NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints secondary took another hit this week with cornerback Paulson Adebo suffering a hamstring injury in practice. He is listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s contest against Green Bay.

Safety Ugo Amadi, whose name popped up on the injury report Thursday, is also listed as “questionable” with a knee issue.

As expected, running back Jamaal Williams was ruled out for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury suffered in Monday’s win over Carolina. He has not practiced all week.

Tight end Foster Moreau is listed as “doubtful” with an ankle injury that held him out of practice Wednesday and today.

Taysom Hill (knee), Kendre Miller (hamstring), and Jordan Howden (finger) all appeared on the injury report throughout the week but all three were full participants at practice today.

The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers meet Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The Saints are currently a 1.5-point underdog on the road.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is set for noon.