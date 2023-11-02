NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was upgraded from a limited to a full participant at practice Thursday after appearing on Wednesday’s injury report because of rest/illness.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (illness) did not practice today along with linebacker Ty Summers (concussion/hamstring) who missed practice for the second day in a row.

Wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (illness) did not practice Wednesday but was a limited participant today according to the Saints injury report.

Offensive lineman Andrus Peat (ankle) was a full participant, but tight end Taysom Hill (hip), tackle James Hurst (ankle), and linebacker Demario Davis (knee) were all limited at practice.

The New Orleans Saints will host the Chicago Bears Sunday at noon.

The Saints entered week nine an 8.5-point favorite.

