NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave missed his second consecutive day of practice ahead of the team’s week 15 matchup with the New York Giants.

Defensive end Isiaiah Foskey (quadricep) and running back Kendre Miller (ankle) were also non-participants at practice according to the Saints’ Thursday injury report.

Offensive lineman Andrus Peat (illness) was upgraded to a full participant along with veteran tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee).

Taysom Hill (foot/left hand), defensive end Cam Jordan (ankle), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh), and running back Jamaal Williams (groin) were limited for the second day in a row.

Shaheed told reporters after practice Wednesday that he will play this weekend.

The Saints (6-7) will host the New York Giants (5-8) on Sunday at noon.

The black and gold open as 6-point favorites.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts