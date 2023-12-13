NEW ORLEANS — Four players did not practice and six others were limited when the New Orleans Saints began week 15 preparations for the New York Giants.

Wide receiver Chris Olave (ankle), defensive end Isiaiah Foskey (quadricep), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), and offensive lineman Andrus Peat (illness) did not practice Wednesday.

Olave leads the team in receiving with 72 catches for 918 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Taysom Hill (foot/left hand), tight end Jimmy Graham (NIR-rest), defensive end Cam Jordan (ankle), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-rest/knee), and running back Jamaal Williams (groin) were limited.

Shaheed told reporters after practice Wednesday that he will play this weekend.

The Saints (6-7) will host the New York Giants (5-8) on Sunday at noon.

The black & gold open as 6-point favorites.