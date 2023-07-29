NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The fourth day of the Saints training camp is in full swing and open for the public to see Saturday, July 29.

Check out New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen discuss today’s session with media

The next practice is on Monday, July 31, and it will be closed to the public.

Those interested in attending the next open practice for the black and gold boys can do so Friday, August 4.

