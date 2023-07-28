METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen talked to media following the Saints’ third day of training camp at the team’s Ochsner Performance Center in Metairie, La., on Friday.

During drills, former St. Aug and LSU star offensive guard was carted off the field following what later has been diagnosed as a torn quad.

Former St. Aug and LSU standout Trai Turner was carted off the field at #Saints training camp. Shaking his head as he was taken into the facility. Dennis Allen said it was an knee injury. The Pro Bowl guard just signed with the team this week. @WGNOtv @WGNOsports — Richie Mills (@richiemills) July 28, 2023

It was the first of seven practices open to the public.

The next one will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday.

Other Saints made available after practice included Juwan Johnson (TE), Rashid Shaheed (WR), Jamaal Williams (RB), Payton Turner (DE), Paulson Adebo (DB) and Khalen Saunders (DT).

Juwan Johnson, Tight End

Rashid Shaheed, Wide Receiver

Jamaal Williams, Running Back

Khalen Saunders, Defensive Tackle