New Orleans, La. – Saints head coach Sean Payton is a man of his word.

Two days prior to the Saints NFC wild-card game vs Chicago, Payton told media on a conference call he was willing to be “slimed” if the team won.

The game was simulcast on both CBS and Nickelodeon.

The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9, and Payton’s promise was kept.

The Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs next Sunday at 5:40 p.m.