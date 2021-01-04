Saints head coach on Alvin Kamara return: “If it’s a Saturday game he doesn’t play”

Even though the New Orleans Saints didn’t clinch the top seed, and only bye, in the NFC Playoffs this past weekend, they did receive some good news: they play on Sunday.

The Black & Gold faced a possibility of possibly playing on the Saturday slate of games, which would keep star running back Alvin Kamara out of the game. With the NFL scheduling the Saints for a Sunday showdown, Kamara would have enough time to come out of the NFL COVID-19 protocol (should he remain asymptomatic).

For more on what head coach Sean Payton and linebacker Alex Anzalone had to say about Kamara’s return, click the video provided…

