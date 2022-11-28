METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Well, the Saints are officially playing out the string, or are they?

Even though the Saints were shut out Sunday in San Francisco, they are still in the hunt in the putrid NFC South.

Against the Niners, the Saints did what bad teams do.

That is make mistakes at the most crucial times.

Like the Chris Harris penalty for a late hit that was followed by San Fran’s only touchdown.

On Monday afternoon, Saints head coach Dennis Allen reflected.

“I don’t know what that tern is surprised. Or whatever. Not happy. Not happy with where we are at,” he said when asked by WGNO Sports’ Ed Daniels if he was caught off guard by the team’s performance this season. “I think there’s a better football team in there than where we are at. Your record is what it says you are. Yeah, I get frustrated. Look we have five games. We are going to go out and compete our ass off for five games and see what happens.”

The Saints (4-8) are certainly within reach of double-digit losses, and if that happens it will be the first time since 2005 – the year of Hurricane Katrina.

Up next? Saints at division-leading Tampa Bay (5-6) next Monday night.

