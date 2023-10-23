METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Saints head coach Dennis Allen addressed the media on Monday, October 23rd, to recap what New Orleans did during its ‘mini’ bye-week and what the Black and Gold need to improve going forward.

“I think it’s time for those to be done with,” Coach Allen said, when asked about the offense’s growing pains midway through the season.

The Saints finished the last two weeks two-of-eight in the redzone, yet averaged 418.5 yards-per-game, during the two losses.

Click the video for Coach Allen’s full press conference.

