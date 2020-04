JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the field before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Saints have used their top pick in the NFL draft for an offensive lineman for the second straight year.

New Orleans drafted Michigan center Cesar Ruiz, 6-3 307. Last year, the Saints used their first pick, in the second round on center Erik McCoy from Texas A&M.

In 2017, the Saints drafted offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk with the 32nd pick, the final pick of the first round.

In 2015, the Saints selected guard Andrus Peat in the first round.