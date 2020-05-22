Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis discusses operations during pandemic

JACKSON, MS – JULY 31: General Manager Mickey Loomis of the New Orleans Saints watches practice during training camp on July 31, 2006 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis says despite the COVID-19 outbreak, football operations are staying the course.

“The first part of it, we were in draft preparation and in the draft and that went about as well as we

could hope for, given the conditions. Since then, it’s been more project-oriented,” Loomis said.

“We’ve had some, a couple of things with the team, and we have had a number of projects. Things that are on your plate that you dream up, but you have not had time to do over the years. So that’s really what we’re into right now.”

During the off-season the Saints added free-agent WR Emmanuel Sanders, DB Malcolm Jenkins, QB Jameis Winston, and WR Ty Montgomery.

In the 2020 NFL Draft the Saints selected C/G Cesar Ruiz, LB Zack Baun, TE Adam Trautman, and QB Tommy Stevens. However, Loomis says the team is constantly keeping an eye on talent.

“We’re always looking to see if we can add a piece, add a player that can contribute. Yeah. So, I wouldn’t say we’re done. I would say we’re still looking and there’s avenues that we’ll explore over the course of the next few months and we’ll see if we can help our team,” said Loomis.

Now it’s just a matter of getting team personnel in the building to move forward with the 2020 regular season preps.

Loomis said that he and the rest of the organization are excited to work with the new and returning players.

“Yes, I think one of the things that’s happened in the offseason is that I think all of us love being around the players. It is a young group. It is energetic. They’re high achievers, hard workers and it is energizing to be around that group of people. Our guys are great people. They really are. Our players in general are great people. Again, it’s energizing to be around them and so obviously we miss that.”

Quotes courtesy of press release from the New Orleans Saints