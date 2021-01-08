Saints garner tri-state support toward Super Bowl LV run

Three states rooting for Saints in NFL Playoffs this year, according to Twitter data…

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints (12-4) will be drawing support from more than just the 3,700 fans allowed in attendance inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when they host the NFC wild-card round matchup against the Chicago Bears (8-8) on Sunday.

In fact, the Saints will have more than the state of Louisiana backing the team’s bid for a second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, as according to geotagged Twitter data collected by SportsBetting.ag, there will be at least two other states hitched onto the Saints’ Super Bowl LV bandwagon.

Both Mississippi and Alabama are showing their support toward the Saints using Twitter hashtags #WhoDat and #WhoDatNation. According to the report, the Saints themselves are also pushing #ForNOLA, but it has yet to add significantly to the data collected.

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) lead the charge with the most nationwide fan support with nine states backing the NFL’s smallest market franchise, as do the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) also dominating the Midwest with nine as well.

The state breakdown is as follows:

Green Bay Packers – 9 states

Kansas City Chiefs – 9 states

Buffalo Bills – 6 states

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 6 states

Seattle Seahawks – 4 states

Tennessee Titans – 3 states

New Orleans Saints – 3 states

Pittsburgh Steelers – 2 states

Los Angeles Rams – 2 states

Cleveland Browns – 1 state

Indianapolis Colts – 1 state

Chicago Bears – 1 state

Washington Football Team – 1 state