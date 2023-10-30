METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – New Orleans Saints guard Cesar Ruiz discussed the team’s offensive explosion versus the Indianapolis Colts, during the team’s weekly Monday press conference on October 30th.

The Saints offensive line continued its improved play: allowing only one sack for the second-straight game and providing lanes for the Black and Gold ball carriers. New Orleans finished week eight with a season-high 161 rushing yards.

The team’s improved play in the trenches has occurred while the line recovers from injuries. Offensive lineman James Hurst missed his second-straight game, while battling an ankle injury, but fellow lineman Andrus Peat has stepped up and played left tackle, a position the nine-year veteran hasn’t lined up in since 2018.

Click the video to hear Ruiz’s full comments on how the offensive line continued its upward trajectory despite the injuries.

