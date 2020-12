New Orleans, La. - Coach Payton was telling us yesterday about the conversation you guys were having coming off the field at half time and you kind of suggested a specific run that you might be in favor of in the second half. What did you see on the previous play that bounced you off of that? And is that something that occurs between you and he fairly often or somewhat often or how often does that occur?"Yeah, so I called the play (laughter). But no man, I'm always in tune. That's something I've been doing since I got here, just try to stay in tune. Like even with Drew (Brees), I ask him what he's seeing during the game. I ask everybody what they're seeing. I will even ask Jameis (Winston), like, what are you seeing? Because I don't have an ego in this, there's people that know more than me, but as long as I can kind of stay in their pocket like I feel like I know a lot. That look on that keeper play, it was a designed keep. Obviously, Taysom faked the ball to me, and I saw the whole part with that motion. Nobody was really worried about that backside. And I'm like, man, so when Sean asked me what plays I like, I'm like man, let's run in the same motion. Let's go 15 Weak F instead of the keeper. So he dialed it up at the right time we got back down in that same kind of area and scored. I was coming off and he was like, 'You called that play?' And I was like yeah, you damn right. It's cool because Sean doesn't really have an ego, if there's an idea that somebody has that he thinks could work he listens."

Just how validating was that he not only put that play in for you, but you scored on it too?"I knew I was going to score. That's what I told him. But I mean, it's cool for me because it kind of backs up what I see. And I'm like, 'Okay, I know I'm not tripping, I see this look.' And then when I tell him and then he calls it and then we score it's like, 'Okay, I've got some money in the bank now, I might be able to call a couple plays in the game.'