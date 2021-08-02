Which NFL fans drink the most during games? Saints fans not even in the top 20.

by: Talia Naquin

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(WJW) – No matter how good or bad your NFL team is, some fans have reputations for being big drinkers.

A new survey is shedding light on which fans drink the most.

New Orleans Saints fans are known for a lot of things, but drinking must not be one of them.

Which NFL Fans Drink The Most?

Here’s how the fans rank in drinks per game:

  1. Cincinnati Bengals – 5.2
  2. Baltimore Ravens – 4.7
  3. Buffalo Bills – 4.5
  4. Chicago Bears – 4.5
  5. Carolina Panthers – 4.4
  6. Denver Broncos – 4.4
  7. Los Angeles Chargers – 4.4
  8. Cleveland Browns – 4.3
  9. Los Angeles Rams – 4.3
  10. Detroit Lions – 4.1
  11. Atlanta Falcons – 3.9
  12. Houston Texans – 3.8
  13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 3.8
  14. Dallas Cowboys – 3.7
  15. Green Bay Packers – 3.7
  16. Indianapolis Colts – 3.7
  17. New York Jets – 3.7
  18. Washington Football Team – 3.7
  19. Jacksonville Jaguars – 3.6
  20. Las Vegas Raiders – 3.6
  21. New Orleans Saints – 3.6
  22. Kansas City Chiefs – 3.5
  23. Pittsburgh Steelers – 3.5
  24. Arizona Cardinals – 3.4
  25. New York Giants – 3.4
  26. Philadelphia Eagles – 3.4
  27. Miami Dolphins – 3.3
  28. Seattle Seahawks – 3.3
  29. Minnesota Vikings – 3.2
  30. New England Patriots – 3.0
  31. Tennessee Titans – 3.0
  32. San Francisco 49ers – 2.6

More on the NFL’s biggest pregamers here.

