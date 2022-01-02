Saints-Falcons regular-season finale gets new kickoff for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The final game of the regular season between the New Orleans Saints (8-8) and the archrival Atlanta Falcons (7-9) has been given a new kickoff time on Sunday, Jan. 9.
According to a tweet sent by the Saints following the team’s 18-10 win over the Carolina Panthers (5-11), the game will be pushed back from noon(CST) to 3:25 p.m.
The road game is a must-win for the Saints to hold on to any hopes to make the NFL playoffs. Even with a win, New Orleans will still need a San Francisco (9-7) loss to claim the seventh and final spot in the NFC.