Saints-Falcons regular-season finale gets new kickoff for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The final game of the regular season between the New Orleans Saints (8-8) and the archrival Atlanta Falcons (7-9) has been given a new kickoff time on Sunday, Jan. 9.

According to a tweet sent by the Saints following the team’s 18-10 win over the Carolina Panthers (5-11), the game will be pushed back from noon(CST) to 3:25 p.m.

The road game is a must-win for the Saints to hold on to any hopes to make the NFL playoffs. Even with a win, New Orleans will still need a San Francisco (9-7) loss to claim the seventh and final spot in the NFC.

The Saints-Falcons game next Sunday has been pushed to 3:25 pm CT (originally scheduled for Noon CT) #NOvsATL pic.twitter.com/P83Gb94LfC — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 3, 2022