The New Orleans Saints traded back into the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select former Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens.

A graduate transfer from Penn State, Stevens threw for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns, while rushing 83 times for 381 yards and four more touchdowns, in his lone season with the Bulldogs.

While at Penn State, he saw time at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

