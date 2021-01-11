Saints dispatch Bears, Brady next

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 10: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown scored by Alvin Kamara #41 (not pictured) against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 10, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — After an underwhelming first half, the Saints dominated the second half on the way to their first playoff victory in two years.

Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes, and the Saints defense held Chicago to 239 total yards as New Orleans defeated the Bears 21-9 Sunday at the Superdome in an NFC wild card game.

The Saints host Tom Brady and the Bucs Sunday at 5:40 pm. The winner advances to the NFC championship game.

Brees threw a six yard TD pass to Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara ran 3 yards for a touchdown in the second half as New Orleans pulled away.

Kamara ran 23 times for 99 yards. He played after a ten day Covid-19 quarantine. Kamara said he lost sense of taste and smell, but didn’t have any other symptoms. He watched practice virtually during his quarantine.

The Bears had 99 yards on their final drive, that ended on the final play of the game with a 19 yard TD pass from Mitchell Trubisky to former Saint Jimmy Graham.

Brees was 28 of 39 passing, for 265 yards. He also threw an 11 yard TD pass to Michael Thomas in the first quarter.

