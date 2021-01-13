Saints’ defensive line aims to disrupt Bucs’ Brady once more

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) tries to throw as he is brought down by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans. For all the extraordinary talent the Saints and Buccaneers have at quarterback, running back and receiver, defensive end Cameron Jordan figures that what happens in the trenches will be the decisive factor in their divisional-round playoff clash.(AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says New Orleans’ defensive line sees its ability to pressure Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as a potentially decisive factor when the teams meet in the playoffs this weekend.

The Saints won both regular season meetings by double digits.

That included a 38-3 rout in Week 9.

Saints coach Sean Payton says the Saints’ defensive line had a “significant” role in those victories.

New Orleans sacked Brady six times in the first two games and forced him into a number of inaccurate throws that resulted in five interceptions.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News