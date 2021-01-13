Saints’ defensive line aims to disrupt Bucs’ Brady once more

NEW ORLEANS - It seems like Tom Brady has found his best rhythm with the Buccaneers in recent weeks. Have you noticed that they've figured something out that's really working for that offense? Or do you think it's just a matter of (the) defensive line disrupting them and trying to knock them off their game as you've been able to do in the first two meetings?

"I feel that Tampa Bay has done a phenomenal job all year of being consistent on offense and defense. I mean, we always speak of their weapons, Mike Evans, Chris (Godwin). LeSean (McCoy), Leonard (Fournette), Gronk (Rob Gronkowski). I mean, they don't have a lack of weapons for anything on the offensive side of the ball. You know, driven by Tom Brady. Then on defense, you got the great linebacker pairing followed by a great D-line. Then their secondary stepped up this year. So, it's complementary football for them. And you can see, you know, how they've elevated their play this entire year. They're not the Tampa Bay Bucs we've faced previously, these guys are serious contenders."