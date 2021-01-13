Saints’ defensive line aims to disrupt Bucs’ Brady once more

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says New Orleans’ defensive line sees its ability to pressure Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as a potentially decisive factor when the teams meet in the playoffs this weekend.
The Saints won both regular season meetings by double digits.
That included a 38-3 rout in Week 9.
Saints coach Sean Payton says the Saints’ defensive line had a “significant” role in those victories.
New Orleans sacked Brady six times in the first two games and forced him into a number of inaccurate throws that resulted in five interceptions.